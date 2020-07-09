BEIRUT, LEBANON (2:00 P.M.) – The Saudi-led Arab Coalition announced on Thursday, the “targeting and destruction of two remote booby-trapped boats, posing an imminent threat to international navigation by Yemen-affiliated Ansarallah group.”

The spokesman for the Coalition forces, Colonel Turki al-Maliki, said that “at 03:20 A.M. today, the joint forces command of theCcoalition carried out a qualitative operation to target and destroy two legitimate military targets belonging to the Iranian-backed terrorist Houthi militia 6 km south of the Salif port in Shkala.”

He continued that the ships posed “an imminent threat to the shipping lanes and world trade and a threat to regional and international security, “according to the Saudi Press Agency (SPA).

“The two destroyed targets are two booby-trapped boats remotely 6 kilometers south of the Salif port and 215 meters from the coast. They were prepared to carry out imminent hostilities and terrorist operations in the Bab al-Mandab Strait and the southern Red Sea,” indicating that “the targeting process corresponds to with international humanitarian law and its customary rules, preventive measures were taken to protect civilians in the process.

He said that “the terrorist Houthi militia takes uses the Hodeidah Governorate as a place to launch ballistic missiles, drones, booby-trapped boats and remote drones, as well as the indiscriminate deployment of sea mines in flagrant violation of international humanitarian law and a violation of the provisions of the Stockholm Agreement.”

Al-Maliki added, “The leadership of the Coalition forces continued to implement the necessary measures to deal with such legitimate military objectives that pose an imminent threat in accordance with international humanitarian law and its customary rules, and continued support for the efforts of the Special Envoy of the United Nations Secretary-General to implement the Stockholm Agreement and end the coup and reach a comprehensive and sustainable political solution to the Yemeni crisis.”

