BEIRUT, LEBANON (5:00 P.M.) – The Saudi-led Coalition was accused of bombing the Sanaa International Airport in two separate attacks on Wednesday, Yemen’s Al-Masirah TV reported.

According to the Al-Masirah TV report, the Saudi-led Coalition warplanes launched at least two airstrikes on northwestern Yemen’s only functioning airport, which has been subjected to attacks in the past.

The report stated that “one of the aggression’s raids targeted the reception building, which is under construction, at the airport, which caused severe material damage.”

In addition to the airstrikes on the Sanaa Airport, the Saudi-led Coalition also targeted a number of sites inside the Hajjah and Sa’ada governorates, as they intensify their air campaign over northwestern Yemen.

This latest assault on the Sanaa International Airport comes just days after the Saudi-led Coalition launched one of their most powerful attacks of the year over northwestern Yemen. The aforementioned attack consisted of more than 50 airstrikes, with most of them targeting the densely populated governorates of Sanaa and Sa’ada.

Meanwhile, in the Marib Governorate, the Ansarallah Movement (Houthi forces) are steadily advancing around the administrative capital, as they seized more ground from the Saudi-backed government troops.

The Ansarallah Movement is now working to completely isolate the administrative capital, a move that could prove devastating for the government troops, as Marib is their de-facto capital in the northern part of the country.