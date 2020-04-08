BEIRUT, LEBANON (9:40 P.M.) – Sources told Reuters on Wednesday that the Saudi-led Coalition will announce a nationwide ceasefire at midnight, to begin on Thursday, April 9, 2020.

Three sources confirmed that the Saudi-led coalition will announce the cessation of military operations in Yemen to support the United Nations ceasefire initiative.

Two sources said that the suspension of military operations is expected to enter into force on Thursday, noting that it was partially agreed to avoid a possible spread of the coronavirus emerging in Yemen.

Since August 2014, Yemen has witnessed confrontations between the government forces loyal to President Abd Rabbu Mansour Hadi and the Ansarallah Movement.

The violence in Yemen would increase significantly in March 2015 when the Ansarallah Movement began a large-scale campaign to capture the capital city, Sana’a.

