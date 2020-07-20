BEIRUT, LEBANON (8:00 A.M.) – The Saudi Press Agency reported at dawn today on Monday that the Saudi monarch, King Salman bin Abdulaziz, entered the King Faisal Specialist Hospital in Riyadh to perform some tests.

According to a statement issued by the Royal Court, the reasons for King Salman’s examinations was the presence of inflammation in the gallbladder .

No other details about the health condition of the King of Saudi Arabia during the statement.

The statement, published by the Saudi News Agency, concluded with a wish for health and wellness of King Salman bin Abdulaziz.

