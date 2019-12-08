BEIRUT, LEBANON (1:00 P.M.) – The head of the Syrian Journalists Union, Moussa ‘Abdel-Nour, revealed on Sunday that the Saudi Journalists Association offered the Syrian Federation to sign a cooperation agreement during the General Secretariat of the Arab Journalists Union meeting in Riyadh last week.

Abdel-Nour told Sputnik Arab that”the Syrian Federation attended the two-day Arab Journalists Union meeting in Riyadh on December 3, at the invitation of the Arab Journalists Union and the Saudi Journalists Association.”

On the travel procedures of the Syrian delegation, which was limited to him and to the member of the General Secretariat of the Arab Journalists Union, Assistant Secretary General Elias Murad, ‘Abdel-Nour said, “When we traveled to Saudi Arabia, we took foreign approval to travel as usual, and the entry and invitation visa needed the approval of the Saudi Ministry of Interior and Information, and therefore there was approval on both sides of the invitation,” pointing out that the travel was through Kuwait and the receipt of visas took place at the Riyadh airport.

‘Abdel-Nour also praised the reception in Riyadh, which was “good, remarkable and decent”, pointing out that “the meetings were within the professional framework and there was a proposal by the Saudi Journalists Association to sign a cooperation agreement between the Syrian Federation. We asked that they send us a draft of the agreement to study it.”

‘Abdel-Nour considered that this step is in the right direction, hoping that “it will bear goodness in the recent directions to end the war on Syria, and that it will be the beginning of other steps that it will follow and bear goodness to the Syrian people and the Arab people in general.”

Concerning the Syrian delegation’s participation in the meeting, it focused on the attacks that Syrian journalists are subjected to, explaining, “the Syrian participation was limited to attending the General Secretariat meetings of the Arab Journalists Union, and we made an intervention in which we referred to the attacks against Syrian journalists from terrorist organizations internationally classified on the terrorist list from ISIS and Al-Nusra and other organizations. We demanded condemnation of this terrorism,” he added.

Advertisements