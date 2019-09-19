Syria

Warplanes of the Royal Saudi Air Forces took part in targeting pro-Iranian militia in eastern Syria, a western source told Independent Arabia.

The source, who spoke on condition of anonymity, said that Saudi jet fighters, among others, were spotted bombing facilities and locations of Iranian militia in Al Bukamal city along the Iraqi borders.

“The aerial bombardment has destroyed repositories, rocket launchers and UAV bases, which Saudi Arabia think Iran was going to use to target Saudi targets following the Aramco attacks”, the source added.

Earlier, media reports spoke of unidentified drones hovering over Al Bukamal and nearby areas controlled by Iranian forces and its proxies in eastern Syria.

The same source confirmed that the international coalition against ISIS is also targeting groups blacklisted as terror organizations such as Quds Force and other active Iranian\Iraqi militia in Syria and elsewhere.

However, a senior Saudi official denied all reports about his country’s involvement in launching airstrikes against Iranian forces in Syria.

On Wednesday, the Saudi Defence Ministry organized a news conference to show journalists what it describes as an Iranian cruise missile and Delta Wing unmanned aerial vehicles (UAV).

“The investigation has shown that the drone’s type is Delta Wing, and the information obtained by the ministry indicates the drone’s technology is Iranian,” the department’s spokesman Col. Turki al-Maliki said.

“The attack was launched from the north and unquestionably sponsored by Iran,” he told a news conference. “We are working to know the exact launch point,” the official added.

On Tuesday, a US official cited by AFP has claimed that cruise missiles were used in Saturday’s attacks on Saudi oil facilities, and the attack came from Iran.

ALSO READ  Russian Su-35 jets allegedly prevented Israeli airstrikes on Syria

On Saturday, Saudi Aramco was attacked by a number of armed drones; causing huge explosions and fire at the company’s facility in Abqaiq in the eastern part of the kingdom.

Yemen’s Houthi rebels claimed responsibility for the attacks.

 

FAKE NEWS!…Israel only attacked one time Al Bukamal and IRGC responded launching a barraga of Fajr 5 rockets vs IDF base!…IRGC and SAA want to deploy Iranian AD system in Syria!

Marg bar jomhuri Eslami
A little problem : if KSA has 300 Prerodactyl-1 armed drones which can fly for 4,000 km, their datalink can't exceed 200km… And the closest Saudi air-base to Al-Bukamal is al-Jawf at 506km and the closest Saudi border from Al-Bukamal is 283km. Even by posting the command post at the closes point in Jordan, it's still 230km… Add "a western source …/… who spoke on condition of anonymity" I highly smell the fake news. Note I'm not saying Saudis didn't bombed the place, but if they did, it was jet-fighters, not armed drones. For the Ababil/Qasef drone(s) launched against Abqaiq,…

Marg bar jomhuri Eslami
Note : to guide a drone at a very long distance, you need a sat-link and a sat-constellation… And Iran has no satellites

