BEIRUT, LEBANON (12:00 A.M.) – On Thursday, the Saudi-led Coalition announced the interception and destruction of two ballistic missiles launched by the Ansarallah forces towards the city of Khamis Mushait.
According to the Saudi Press Agency, the spokesman for the coalition forces, Colonel Turki Al-Maliki, stated that “this morning, the joint coalition forces managed to intercept and shoot down a booby-trapped drone that was targeting civilian areas in (Khamis Mushait).
Maliki then said that they later shot down two ballistic missiles that were fired by the Ansarallah forces towards the city of Khamis Mushait along the border.
Maliki referred to “the continuation of the terrorist Houthi (Ansarallah) militia in violating international humanitarian law, and the continued failed attempts to target civilians and civilian areas, as well as its continuing the threat to regional and international security and undermining political efforts to end the coup and reach a comprehensive political solution in Yemen.”
He stressed that the Joint Forces Command of the Coalition continues to take and implement appropriate measures to deal with these missile attacks.
