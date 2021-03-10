BEIRUT, LEBANON (7:40 A.M.) – The Saudi representative to the United Nations, Abdulaziz Al-Wasil, said this week that “the policy pursued by Iran is not only a violation of international laws, but also leads to exposing the region to danger, destruction and wars.”

In a speech before the United Nations Human Rights Council, Al-Wasil said, “The kingdom has recently been attacked by drones and missiles by terrorist militias supported by Iran.”

He stressed that, “the continued violations of human rights in Iran, for which the price is primarily paid by the Iranian people, especially the Ahwazi minority, which is subjected to constant harassment and discrimination, which has a direct impact on their failure to enjoy their most basic rights.”

Al-Wasil continued, “Despite the repercussions of the coronavirus pandemic around the world, Iran is still continuing its arbitrary measures against minorities.”

He concluded by calling on the international community to “put an end to the Iranian violations of human rights, whether the violations it commits against segments of the Iranian people with racist motives or the cross-border violations and interference in the internal affairs of the countries of the region and stirring up sectarian tendencies by supporting terrorist parties and militias.”

Sources: Saudi Press Agency, RT

