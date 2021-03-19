BEIRUT, LEBANON (4:40 P.M.) – A source from the Saudi Energy Ministry confirmed to Sky News Arabia on Friday that the Saudi Aramco facilities near the capital city of Riyadh were targeted by drones.

“An official source in the Saudi Ministry of Energy condemns the attack on the Riyadh refinery by drones and denounces these sabotage acts targeting the security of energy supplies,” Sky News Arabia reported via Twitter.

“An official source at the Saudi Ministry of Energy: The oil refinery in Riyadh was attacked by drones,” they continued.

“An official source at the Saudi Ministry of Energy: Control of the fire in the refinery, no injuries or deaths, and the supply of petroleum and its derivatives were not affected,” they would add.

Earlier today, the spokesperson for the Houthi-aligned Yemeni armed forces, Yahya Sare’e, announced that the Ansarallah Movement (Houthi forces) targeted the Saudi Aramco facilities near Riyadh with six drones.

Sare’e said that the Houthi drones hit their intended targets, causing significant damage to the sites; this was not corroborated by the Saudi Ministry of Defense.

