BEIRUT, LEBANON (8:00 P.M) – Colonel Turki al-Maliki, the spokesperson for the Arab Coalition forces, said that the coalition carried out a specific operation to neutralize and destroy military targets belonging to the Ansarallah forces in Yemen.
Al-Maliki said in a statement, published on the website of the official Saudi Press Agency, that it “follows the statement issued by the joint coalition forces command regarding the terrorist Houthi militia’s attacks against civilians, including citizens and residents, on the territory of the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia on Saturday evening.”
He continued that the operations of Ansarallah “express the brutality of this terrorist militia and those behind it with its grave violations of international humanitarian law, especially in light of the global health situation to confront the coronavirus (Covid-19) and an extension of the responsibility towards protecting citizens and residents on the territory of the Kingdom.”
The coalition spokesman claimed that their forces attacked the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps’ (IRGC) experts that are currently deployed to Yemen.
“The targets that were destroyed included the advanced sites of the terrorist militia, such as storing, assembling, and installing ballistic missiles and drones, and the whereabouts of experts from the Iranian Revolutionary Guard (IRGC) and armories, and military targets were distributed in a number of governorates in areas controlled by the terrorist militia, including one in Al-Hodeidah.
He added that “preventive measures were taken to protect civilians after the Houthi militia took residential neighborhoods as military headquarters and took civilians as human shields.”
