BEIRUT, LEBANON (5:40 P.M.) – The Saudi Coalition scored a big advance in the Hodeidah province of western Yemen over the weekend, forcing the Houthi troops to fall further back towards the port.
According to the Yemeni Republican Guard, the Saudi Coalition managed to capture the Seven Kilo area on Sunday after fierce battle with the Houthi forces in Hodeidah.
Furthermore, the Saudi Coalition managed to advance further east and north of the Seven Kilo area, putting them within striking distance of Hodeidah University.
With a large number of military personnel deployed to the Red Sea coast, the Saudi Coalition and their allies have been able to steadily advance against the Houthi forces over the last ten days.
