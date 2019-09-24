Syria

BEIRUT, LEBANON (6:00 P.M.) – The Saudi Coalition has resumed their air campaign over Yemen this week after a short-lived peace deal was put in place following the Saudi Aramco strikes.

According to a new report from Yemen, the Saudi Coalition heavily bombed several sites inside the country, including a number of Houthi positions in the Amran and Dhale governorates.

The report said the Saudi Coalition began their airstrikes on Tuesday by targeting the Houthi-held areas in the contested Qa’tabah District, hitting their positions inside Al-Fakher city.

The Saudi Coalition would then shift their attention to the Amran Governorate, where their warplanes would bomb the Houthi forces in the Harf Sufyan District.

They would later target the Houthi positions inside the small town of Harad in the Hajjah Governorate of northern Yemen.

Advertisements
Share this article:
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
ALSO READ  UAE-backed troops abandon Saudi-led battle against Ansarallah forces in northern Yemen

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

Notice: All comments represent the view of the commenter and not necessarily the views of AMN.

All comments that are not spam or wholly inappropriate are approved, we do not sort out opinions or points of view that are different from ours.

Be Civil

This is a Civilized Place for Public Discussion

Please treat this discussion with the same respect you would a public park. We, too, are a shared community resource — a place to share skills, knowledge and interests through ongoing conversation.

These are not hard and fast rules, merely guidelines to aid the human judgment of our community and keep this a clean and well-lighted place for civilized public discourse.

Make it better

Improve the Discussion

Help us make this a great place for discussion by always working to improve the discussion in some way, however small. If you are not sure your post adds to the conversation, think over what you want to say and try again later.

The topics discussed here matter to us, and we want you to act as if they matter to you, too. Be respectful of the topics and the people discussing them, even if you disagree with some of what is being said.

Now the hard part!

Be Agreeable, Even When You Disagree

You may wish to respond to something by disagreeing with it. That’s fine. But remember to criticize ideas, not people. Please avoid:

  • Name-calling
  • Ad hominem attacks
  • Responding to a post’s tone instead of its actual content
  • Knee-jerk contradiction

Instead, provide reasoned counter-arguments that improve the conversation.

6
Discuss

avatar
1 Comment threads
5 Thread replies
0 Followers
 
Most reacted comment
Hottest comment thread
5 Comment authors
jeffglobalMarg bar jomhuri EslamiFairsFairJavier Lotiff Recent comment authors
  Subscribe  
newest oldest most voted
Notify of
Nicaloks
Guest
Regular
Upvoted
Nicaloks
You can flag a comment by clicking its flag icon. Website admin will know that you reported it. Admins may or may not choose to remove the comment or block the author. And please don't worry, your report will be anonymous.

Continue bombing Saudi refineries. Make them pay.

Vote Up3Vote Down  Reply
Translate
2019-09-24 22:43
FairsFair
Member
Master
Commenter
Upvoted
FairsFair
You can flag a comment by clicking its flag icon. Website admin will know that you reported it. Admins may or may not choose to remove the comment or block the author. And please don't worry, your report will be anonymous.

Agreed. Knock out the other half of the refineries and then the Saudis will have to do real work if they want to keep their country going.

Vote Up2Vote Down  Reply
Translate
2019-09-25 06:36
Marg bar jomhuri Eslami
Guest
Marg bar jomhuri Eslami
You can flag a comment by clicking its flag icon. Website admin will know that you reported it. Admins may or may not choose to remove the comment or block the author. And please don't worry, your report will be anonymous.

75% of damages are already repaired, it will run at 100% by Monday. My 2c there will be retaliations if another attack happens, and not small ones…

+++ “the Saudis will have to do real work”
=> You mean the Pakis, Bangladeshi, Moroccans, Indians, etc…
And be aware that Saudis consider to fight until the last Sudanese, Paki, Emirati and US militaries.

Vote Up0Vote Down  Reply
Translate
2019-09-25 13:06
jeffglobal
Guest
jeffglobal
You can flag a comment by clicking its flag icon. Website admin will know that you reported it. Admins may or may not choose to remove the comment or block the author. And please don't worry, your report will be anonymous.

We’ll find out if it really was the Houthis, because there is no reason not to attack again. The KSA presentation of missile debris showed missile bodies with English markings on them, a NATO cruise missile, so Idk if this was just a false flag with or without the consent of KSA.

Vote Up0Vote Down  Reply
Translate
2019-09-25 17:13
Marg bar jomhuri Eslami
Guest
Marg bar jomhuri Eslami
You can flag a comment by clicking its flag icon. Website admin will know that you reported it. Admins may or may not choose to remove the comment or block the author. And please don't worry, your report will be anonymous.

+++ “Continue bombing Saudi refineries”
=> It wasn’t the Houthis who launched, it was the Iranians who asked them to carry the can.
I can’t wait for the 2nd strike, preferably with a few US servicemen killed, it’s already known that Iran plans a 2nd attack and asked Houthis to carry the can again…
Prepare for a superb fireworks, maybe even a live-test of B61-12 on the James Bond’s villain underground bases.
A good advise : buy shares in arms and oil companies, and also from companies making refineries/gas-factories gear and oil/gas platforms…
The South-Pars gas-field related gear has costed about $45BN, etc etc etc…

Vote Up0Vote Down  Reply
Translate
2019-09-25 13:01
Member
Regular
Upvoted
gzman501 .
You can flag a comment by clicking its flag icon. Website admin will know that you reported it. Admins may or may not choose to remove the comment or block the author. And please don't worry, your report will be anonymous.

Bla, bla, bla…The sooner you shut that blow-hole the sooner the air will stop smelling like a sewer. You and your other trolls should just give up the BS propaganda and quit talking out of your a$$, even your mouth knows better. You chumps are so sad…don’t you fools realize we all know that when your $hit goes bad, you scum show up in droves. It’s just like a tell in poker. KSA and their war boys are scared $hitless and will lose even more face when the Yemeni come with round 3. The royals will be needing all new… Read more »

Vote Up0Vote Down  Reply
Translate
2019-09-25 15:51