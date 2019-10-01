In this photo taken Monday, Aug. 3, 2015, fighters against Shiite rebels known as Houthis gather at the road leading to Al-Anad base near Aden in the southern province of Lahej, Yemen. The capture of the Al-Anad base was a significant victory for the forces allied to Yemen's exiled President Abed Rabbo Mansour Hadi in their battle to reverse the gains of Houthis. (AP Photo/Wael Qubady)

BEIRUT, LEBANON (2:10 P.M.) – The Saudi-led Coalition and its allied Yemeni forces launched a big operation along the Yemeni border Tuesday, targeting the positions of the Houthi (var. Ansarallah) troops in the Asir province.

Backed by close air cover from their attack choppers, the Saudi-led Coalition’s offensive began this morning in the Abwab Al-Hadid area of the Asir province.

According to reports from northern Yemen, the Saudi-led Coalition was able to score a small advance in the Abwab Al-Hadid area after a fierce battle with the Houthi troops.

At the same time, the Saudi-led Coalition has launched several airstrikes in the Yemeni border governorates of Hajjah and Sa’ada, as they attempt to disrupt the Houthi supply lines to this border region.

Over the weekend, the Houthi forces reported a major assault on the Saudi-led Coalition defenses in the Najran Governorate; this resulted in heavy losses for the latter and the capture of several military personnel.

The Houthi forces later released footage of their operation and the capture of the Saudi Coalition troops and their allies.

Advertisements
Share this article:
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
ALSO READ  New video shows dozens of Saudi soldiers, allied fighters captured by Houthi forces

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

Notice: All comments represent the view of the commenter and not necessarily the views of AMN.

All comments that are not spam or wholly inappropriate are approved, we do not sort out opinions or points of view that are different from ours.

Be Civil

This is a Civilized Place for Public Discussion

Please treat this discussion with the same respect you would a public park. We, too, are a shared community resource — a place to share skills, knowledge and interests through ongoing conversation.

These are not hard and fast rules, merely guidelines to aid the human judgment of our community and keep this a clean and well-lighted place for civilized public discourse.

Make it better

Improve the Discussion

Help us make this a great place for discussion by always working to improve the discussion in some way, however small. If you are not sure your post adds to the conversation, think over what you want to say and try again later.

The topics discussed here matter to us, and we want you to act as if they matter to you, too. Be respectful of the topics and the people discussing them, even if you disagree with some of what is being said.

Now the hard part!

Be Agreeable, Even When You Disagree

You may wish to respond to something by disagreeing with it. That’s fine. But remember to criticize ideas, not people. Please avoid:

  • Name-calling
  • Ad hominem attacks
  • Responding to a post’s tone instead of its actual content
  • Knee-jerk contradiction

Instead, provide reasoned counter-arguments that improve the conversation.

4
Discuss

avatar
3 Comment threads
1 Thread replies
2 Followers
 
Most reacted comment
Hottest comment thread
3 Comment authors
Marg bar jomhuri Eslami Recent comment authors
  Subscribe  
newest oldest most voted
Notify of
Member
Noble Member
Master
Commenter
Upvoted
NecroIslamoLeftist
You can flag a comment by clicking its flag icon. Website admin will know that you reported it. Admins may or may not choose to remove the comment or block the author. And please don't worry, your report will be anonymous.

Houthis rebels have launched the 2nd phase of the offensive “Nasr Min Allah” toward Saudi border in the Najerane province, 150 km2 of territories have been again liberated in this 2nd phase. And again many Saudi backed troops have been killed and armored&vehicles destroyed.

1/10/2019 VIDEO http://almasirah.net/gallery/preview.php?file_id=30659

Vote Up1Vote Down  Reply
Translate
2019-10-02 17:48
Member
Famed Member
Master
Commenter
Upvoted
Nestor Arapa
You can flag a comment by clicking its flag icon. Website admin will know that you reported it. Admins may or may not choose to remove the comment or block the author. And please don't worry, your report will be anonymous.

La guerra de guerrillas tiene que ser efectiva para aplastar a los mercenarios de la Monarquía asesina.

Vote Up-1Vote Down  Reply
Translate
2019-10-01 23:10
Marg bar jomhuri Eslami
Guest
Marg bar jomhuri Eslami
You can flag a comment by clicking its flag icon. Website admin will know that you reported it. Admins may or may not choose to remove the comment or block the author. And please don't worry, your report will be anonymous.

Houthis managed to kill 21 members of the coalition and obviously at an enormous losses for them if I refer to what the footage shows. A successful take-over of a camp and ambush, but as what price? This is a Pyrrhic victory.
The place of the ambush has been geolocated.
https://twitter.com/RelicHq/status/1178897583277780992

Vote Up-3Vote Down  Reply
Translate
2019-10-01 21:56
Member
Noble Member
Master
Commenter
Upvoted
NecroIslamoLeftist
You can flag a comment by clicking its flag icon. Website admin will know that you reported it. Admins may or may not choose to remove the comment or block the author. And please don't worry, your report will be anonymous.

The Houthis rebels killed and captured thousands of Saudi coalition troops, including dozens of armored and vehicles have been destroyed, 3 full Saudi regiments were annihilated (thousands of troops), this is the reality.

I recommend you to watch this video => https://drive.google.com/file/d/1MHZERf6vrsKflA6njuDzVgf310Rq_6d9/view

And stop talking bullshit, you make me laugh 🙂

Vote Up1Vote Down  Reply
Translate
2019-10-02 17:44