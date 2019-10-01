BEIRUT, LEBANON (2:10 P.M.) – The Saudi-led Coalition and its allied Yemeni forces launched a big operation along the Yemeni border Tuesday, targeting the positions of the Houthi (var. Ansarallah) troops in the Asir province.

Backed by close air cover from their attack choppers, the Saudi-led Coalition’s offensive began this morning in the Abwab Al-Hadid area of the Asir province.

According to reports from northern Yemen, the Saudi-led Coalition was able to score a small advance in the Abwab Al-Hadid area after a fierce battle with the Houthi troops.

At the same time, the Saudi-led Coalition has launched several airstrikes in the Yemeni border governorates of Hajjah and Sa’ada, as they attempt to disrupt the Houthi supply lines to this border region.

Over the weekend, the Houthi forces reported a major assault on the Saudi-led Coalition defenses in the Najran Governorate; this resulted in heavy losses for the latter and the capture of several military personnel.

The Houthi forces later released footage of their operation and the capture of the Saudi Coalition troops and their allies.

