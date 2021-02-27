BEIRUT, LEBANON (3:40 P.M.) – The Saudi-led Arab Coalition in Yemen announced the destruction of a ballistic missile launched by the Ansarallah (var. Houthi) forces toward the Kingdom this weekend.

The coalition said in a statement released by the Saudi Press Agency (SPA) that “the terrorist Houthi militia tried to target a civilian property in the southern region of the kingdom.”

Earlier, the coalition leadership announced that it had thwarted a new air attack launched by the Yemeni group via an armed drone.

The coalition spokesman, Brigadier General Turki Al-Maliki, said the Ansarallah attempts to “attack civilians and civilian areas in a deliberate and systematic manner” amount to war crimes.

He added, “The coalition leadership takes and implements the necessary operational measures to protect civilians and civilian objects in accordance with international humanitarian law and its customary rules.”

Recently, Yemen has witnessed an increase in violence, amid an ongoing push by the Ansarallah Movement to capture the administrative capital of the Marib Governorate.

