BEIRUT, LEBANON (11:20 A.M.) – The Saudi Border Guard announced on Saturday, that they had detected three Iranian boats that entered their territorial waters, noting that they forced them to turn around.

According to reports, “several warnings were issued to the Iranian boats, after which warning shots were fired.”

“Iranian boats retreated after the warning shots were fired at them,” adding: “We will not allow any violations in the territorial waters of Saudi Arabia.”

The Border Guard spokesperson said: ” Maritime border guards patrolled three Iranian boats after entering Saudi waters, where they were immediately followed up and repeated warnings issued to them to stop, but they refused to respond,” according to the Saudi Press Agency.

He added: “According to the procedures followed in these cases, in which the stopping is refused, these boats were dealt with by firing warning shots, which resulted in them being forced to retreat.”

The Iranian media said the boats were shipping vessels that mistakenly entered Saudi territorial waters on Saturday morning.

No further details were released regarding this incident.

Advertisements