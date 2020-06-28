BEIRUT, LEBANON (11:20 A.M.) – The Saudi Border Guard announced on Saturday, that they had detected three Iranian boats that entered their territorial waters, noting that they forced them to turn around.
According to reports, “several warnings were issued to the Iranian boats, after which warning shots were fired.”
“Iranian boats retreated after the warning shots were fired at them,” adding: “We will not allow any violations in the territorial waters of Saudi Arabia.”
The Border Guard spokesperson said: ” Maritime border guards patrolled three Iranian boats after entering Saudi waters, where they were immediately followed up and repeated warnings issued to them to stop, but they refused to respond,” according to the Saudi Press Agency.
He added: “According to the procedures followed in these cases, in which the stopping is refused, these boats were dealt with by firing warning shots, which resulted in them being forced to retreat.”
The Iranian media said the boats were shipping vessels that mistakenly entered Saudi territorial waters on Saturday morning.
No further details were released regarding this incident.
3
- 3Shares
Be Civil
This is a Civilized Place for Public Discussion
Please treat this discussion with the same respect you would a public park. We, too, are a shared community resource — a place to share skills, knowledge and interests through ongoing conversation.
These are not hard and fast rules, merely guidelines to aid the human judgment of our community and keep this a clean and well-lighted place for civilized public discourse.
Make it better
Improve the Discussion
Help us make this a great place for discussion by always working to improve the discussion in some way, however small. If you are not sure your post adds to the conversation, think over what you want to say and try again later.
The topics discussed here matter to us, and we want you to act as if they matter to you, too. Be respectful of the topics and the people discussing them, even if you disagree with some of what is being said.
Now the hard part!
Be Agreeable, Even When You Disagree
You may wish to respond to something by disagreeing with it. That’s fine. But remember to criticize ideas, not people. Please avoid:
Instead, provide reasoned counter-arguments that improve the conversation.