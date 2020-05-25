BEIRUT, LEBANON (4:40 P.M.) – The Saudi-backed Yemeni forces, announced on Sunday, the shooting down of two Ansarallah drones that were flying over the northern part of the country.

According to the Yemeni Army’s 101st Infantry Brigade’s statement that was posted on its official Facebook page, “the forces managed to shoot down two Houthi planes after they were detected during the clashes in the areas of confrontations east of the al-Hazm district in the al-Jawf governorate.”

They explained that “the two planes were conducting reconnaissance missions over several military sites before they were shot down.”

The 101st Brigade pointed to “the escalation of clashes between the army and the Houthis on separate fronts in Al-Jawf,” stressing that “progress has been made in several areas east of the governorate and the Houthis have suffered heavy losses in lives and equipment.”

