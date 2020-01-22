BEIRUT, LEBANON (2:10 P.M.) – On Wednesday, the Yemeni Ministry of Defense called on their forces to advance towards the capital, Sanaa, to recover it from the Ansarallah Movement, which has been under their control for nearly five years.

“We call on the heroes of the national army to advance towards the capital, Sanaa, to recover it from the grip of the Houthi coup militias backed by Iran,” said the commander of joint operations at the Ministry of Defense, Major General Sagheer Hammoud bin Aziz, according to the Media Center of the Yemeni Armed Forces.

He continued: “O heroes of the Yemeni army, the guerrillas, they advanced on the blessing of God towards Sanaa in order to inject the blood of the Yemenis, and the return of the displaced to their homes, and to secure children and women from the oppression of the militias. This is the decisive battle to get rid of the Houthi priesthood … Our date is Sanaa, God willing.”

Since March 2015, Saudi Arabia has been leading a military coalition of Arab and Islamic countries in support of the Yemeni government in its quest to restore the capital, Sanaa, and large areas in north and west Yemen, which the group took control of in late 2014.

It should be noted that all of the Saudi-backed Yemeni Army’s previous offensives to retake Sanaa have failed. The capital is a major stronghold for the Ansarallah forces, as they have a large support base there.

