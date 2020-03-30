BEIRUT, LEBANON (10:00 P.M.) – The Saudi-backed Islah militias are on the verge of losing another governorate in northern Yemen, as the Ansrallah forces steadily advance along the Jawf-Marib axis.
According to the latest field report from Yemen, the Ansarallah forces have captured the Labnah base in the Labnah Mountains.
This advance on Monday puts the Ansrallah forces in position of taking control of the entire Al-Jawf Governorate for the first time in this war.
Making matters worse for the Saudi-backed troops, the Ansarallah forces are also at the doorsteps of Marib city, which, if lost, would mean the Islah militias have conceded another administrative capital in Yemen.
