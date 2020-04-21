BEIRUT, LEBANON (10:45 P.M.) – The Ansarallah forces announced on Tuesday evening that their troops the killed and wounded several members of the Saudi-backed Yemeni Army, which is affiliated with President ‘Abd Rubbah Mansour Hadi.

The spokesman for the Ansarallah-affiliated Yemeni Armed Forces, Brigadier Yahya Sari’a, said in a statement on his Facebook page: “By the grace of God, our forces have been able to confront a very wide advance from two paths, one towards the positions of our forces in the Dahaki axis, and the other from the Al-Oqla sites at the Arqoub axis in the Silo District of the Al-Bayda Governorate.”

He explained that “the offensive continued from this morning until afternoon,” stressing “confronting it and inflicting heavy losses on the enemy in lives and equipment.”

According to the spokesperson, “dozens of the dead and wounded were among the enemy, forcing it to retreat and break down, and no progress was made.”

He pointed out, “The aggression coalition launched 53 airstrikes, which were conducted in separate areas of the Marib and Al-Jawf governorates, including 42 raids on the districts of Majzar and Sirwah in Marib, and 11 raids on the districts of Al-Hazm and Khub and Al-Sha’af in Al-Jawf.”

