BEIRUT, LEBANON (11:45 P.M.) – For the second day in a row, the Ansarallah-aligned Yemeni Armed Forces have announced that their troops have repelled the Saudi-backed Hadi loyalists and Islah militia in the Al-Jawf and Marib governorates.
The spokesman for the Yemeni Armed Forces, Brigadier-General. Yahya Sari’a, said in a statement on his Facebook page, “Our forces were able to address two large attacks towards the Majzar district in the Marib Governorate that lasted for several hours, and the other towards the Khub and Al Sha’af districts in the governorate of Al-Jawf.”
According to Brigadier-General Sari’a, “a number of armored vehicles were destroyed, and dozens were killed and wounded in the ranks of the enemy, who made no progress.”
He pointed out, “The aggression’s warplanes launched 33 raids during the past 24 hours, including 21 raids on the districts of Majzar and Sorouh in Marib, 3 raids on the Khub and Al Sha’af districts in Al-Jawf, and 6 raids on the border area of Al-Malahidh in the Sa’ada Governorate opposite of Saudi Arabia’s Jizan province.
Be Civil
This is a Civilized Place for Public Discussion
Please treat this discussion with the same respect you would a public park. We, too, are a shared community resource — a place to share skills, knowledge and interests through ongoing conversation.
These are not hard and fast rules, merely guidelines to aid the human judgment of our community and keep this a clean and well-lighted place for civilized public discourse.
Make it better
Improve the Discussion
Help us make this a great place for discussion by always working to improve the discussion in some way, however small. If you are not sure your post adds to the conversation, think over what you want to say and try again later.
The topics discussed here matter to us, and we want you to act as if they matter to you, too. Be respectful of the topics and the people discussing them, even if you disagree with some of what is being said.
Now the hard part!
Be Agreeable, Even When You Disagree
You may wish to respond to something by disagreeing with it. That’s fine. But remember to criticize ideas, not people. Please avoid:
Instead, provide reasoned counter-arguments that improve the conversation.