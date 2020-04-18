BEIRUT, LEBANON (11:45 P.M.) – For the second day in a row, the Ansarallah-aligned Yemeni Armed Forces have announced that their troops have repelled the Saudi-backed Hadi loyalists and Islah militia in the Al-Jawf and Marib governorates.

The spokesman for the Yemeni Armed Forces, Brigadier-General. Yahya Sari’a, said in a statement on his Facebook page, “Our forces were able to address two large attacks towards the Majzar district in the Marib Governorate that lasted for several hours, and the other towards the Khub and Al Sha’af districts in the governorate of Al-Jawf.”

According to Brigadier-General Sari’a, “a number of armored vehicles were destroyed, and dozens were killed and wounded in the ranks of the enemy, who made no progress.”

He pointed out, “The aggression’s warplanes launched 33 raids during the past 24 hours, including 21 raids on the districts of Majzar and Sorouh in Marib, 3 raids on the Khub and Al Sha’af districts in Al-Jawf, and 6 raids on the border area of ​​Al-Malahidh in the Sa’ada Governorate opposite of Saudi Arabia’s Jizan province.

