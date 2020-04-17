BEIRUT, LEBANON (11:00 P.M.) – The Ansarallah forces (var. Houthis) announced on Friday, the killing and wounding of many of the Saudi-backed Yemeni Army in clashes in the Marib, Al-Jawf and Saada governorates of northern Yemen.

The spokesman for the Ansarallah-aligned Yemeni Armed Forces, Brigadier Yahya Sari’a, said in a statement on his official Facebook page: “Our forces were able to deal with five attacks, including an attack at the Sirwah District of the Marib Governorate (northeast of Yemen), that were done during which we destroyed four armored vehicles with guided missiles.”

He said that the group “repelled a third attack on the Khub and Al Sha’af District in the Al-Jawf Governorate (the border with Saudi Arabia), and two other attacks in the Al-Malahidh area, near the border with Saudi Arabia’s Jizan province.

According to Brigadier Sari’a: “A number of armored vehicles were destroyed. Dozens of the dead and wounded were killed in the ranks of the enemy, and forced to retreat and break, and no progress was made.”

The military spokesman pointed out that “during the past 24 hours, the war of aggression launched 35 air trikes, 27 of which were attacks on the directorates of Sirwah, Mazr and Madghal the in Marib Governorate, and 8 raids on the districts of Khub and Al Sha’af in Al-Jawf Governorate.”

