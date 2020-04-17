BEIRUT, LEBANON (11:00 P.M.) – The Ansarallah forces (var. Houthis) announced on Friday, the killing and wounding of many of the Saudi-backed Yemeni Army in clashes in the Marib, Al-Jawf and Saada governorates of northern Yemen.
The spokesman for the Ansarallah-aligned Yemeni Armed Forces, Brigadier Yahya Sari’a, said in a statement on his official Facebook page: “Our forces were able to deal with five attacks, including an attack at the Sirwah District of the Marib Governorate (northeast of Yemen), that were done during which we destroyed four armored vehicles with guided missiles.”
He said that the group “repelled a third attack on the Khub and Al Sha’af District in the Al-Jawf Governorate (the border with Saudi Arabia), and two other attacks in the Al-Malahidh area, near the border with Saudi Arabia’s Jizan province.
According to Brigadier Sari’a: “A number of armored vehicles were destroyed. Dozens of the dead and wounded were killed in the ranks of the enemy, and forced to retreat and break, and no progress was made.”
The military spokesman pointed out that “during the past 24 hours, the war of aggression launched 35 air trikes, 27 of which were attacks on the directorates of Sirwah, Mazr and Madghal the in Marib Governorate, and 8 raids on the districts of Khub and Al Sha’af in Al-Jawf Governorate.”
Be Civil
This is a Civilized Place for Public Discussion
Please treat this discussion with the same respect you would a public park. We, too, are a shared community resource — a place to share skills, knowledge and interests through ongoing conversation.
These are not hard and fast rules, merely guidelines to aid the human judgment of our community and keep this a clean and well-lighted place for civilized public discourse.
Make it better
Improve the Discussion
Help us make this a great place for discussion by always working to improve the discussion in some way, however small. If you are not sure your post adds to the conversation, think over what you want to say and try again later.
The topics discussed here matter to us, and we want you to act as if they matter to you, too. Be respectful of the topics and the people discussing them, even if you disagree with some of what is being said.
Now the hard part!
Be Agreeable, Even When You Disagree
You may wish to respond to something by disagreeing with it. That’s fine. But remember to criticize ideas, not people. Please avoid:
Instead, provide reasoned counter-arguments that improve the conversation.