BEIRUT, LEBANON (8:10 P.M.) – The Saudi-backed Islah forces and Yemeni Army launched a big counter-offensive in the Al-Jawf Governorate on Monday, as they attempt to reclaim the territories they lost over the last two weeks.
According to pro-government media, the Islah forces and Yemeni Army managed to retake Al-Khanjar Camp in Al-Jawf after a fierce battle with the Ansarallah troops on Monday morning.
Furthermore, the reports said the Islah forces and Yemeni Army also opened a road linking the Khub and Al-Sha’af districts of the neighboring Mar’ib Governorate.
Last week, the Ansarallah forces scored a decisive victory in the Al-Jawf Governorate when their troops captured Al-Hazm city.
Al-Hazm is the administrative capital of the Al-Jawf Governorate and it was considered a long-time stronghold of the Islah forces.
Be Civil
This is a Civilized Place for Public Discussion
Please treat this discussion with the same respect you would a public park. We, too, are a shared community resource — a place to share skills, knowledge and interests through ongoing conversation.
These are not hard and fast rules, merely guidelines to aid the human judgment of our community and keep this a clean and well-lighted place for civilized public discourse.
Make it better
Improve the Discussion
Help us make this a great place for discussion by always working to improve the discussion in some way, however small. If you are not sure your post adds to the conversation, think over what you want to say and try again later.
The topics discussed here matter to us, and we want you to act as if they matter to you, too. Be respectful of the topics and the people discussing them, even if you disagree with some of what is being said.
Now the hard part!
Be Agreeable, Even When You Disagree
You may wish to respond to something by disagreeing with it. That’s fine. But remember to criticize ideas, not people. Please avoid:
Instead, provide reasoned counter-arguments that improve the conversation.