BEIRUT, LEBANON (8:10 P.M.) – The Saudi-backed Islah forces and Yemeni Army launched a big counter-offensive in the Al-Jawf Governorate on Monday, as they attempt to reclaim the territories they lost over the last two weeks.

According to pro-government media, the Islah forces and Yemeni Army managed to retake Al-Khanjar Camp in Al-Jawf after a fierce battle with the Ansarallah troops on Monday morning.

Furthermore, the reports said the Islah forces and Yemeni Army also opened a road linking the Khub and Al-Sha’af districts of the neighboring Mar’ib Governorate.

Last week, the Ansarallah forces scored a decisive victory in the Al-Jawf Governorate when their troops captured Al-Hazm city.

Al-Hazm is the administrative capital of the Al-Jawf Governorate and it was considered a long-time stronghold of the Islah forces.

Advertisements