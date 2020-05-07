BEIRUT, LEBANON (7:20 P.M.) – The Saudi-backed Yemeni Armed Forces have withdrawn from the historical Socotra Island Thursday, activists in southern Yemen reported.

According to the reports, the Yemeni Armed Forces abruptly withdrew their troops from Socotra, leaving the island to the U.A.E.-backed Southern Transitional Council.

The Yemeni Armed Forces previously clashed with the Southern Transitional Council over control of Socotra Island, prompting a showdown between their troops two days ago.

The Saudi-led Arab Coalition has not issued a statement regarding the withdrawal; however, recent tensions with the Southern Transitional Council have resulted in the loss of the southern capital city, Aden, to fall to the latter.

