The Saudi oil and gas giant, Aramco, may take up to months in order to resume normal oil production volumes following destructive drone attacks early this week.
According to informed sources, the Saudi Arabia’s oil exports will continue as normal this week as the kingdom taps into stocks from its large storage facilities, but that Aramco may have to cut exports later if the outage in output continued for long.
The sources also stated that the situation in the Kingdome’s oil giant is still bad.
US President, Donald Trump, stated he has authorized the use of the national Strategic Petroleum Reserve with the aim to stabilize oil markets in the wake of Saudi Aramco attacks.
In the early hours of Saturday, two Saudi Aramco plants, in Abqaiq and Khurais, were attacked, leading to fires and production suspension of 5.7 million barrels of crude oil per day, which is about half of Saudi Arabia’s total daily production.
Yemeni Houthi rebels from the Ansar Allah movement have claimed responsibility for the incident.
According to the official media wing of the Yemeni group, Houthi forces attacked the Saudi Aramco oil sites using newly-modified drones which have new jet engines that increased their attack capabilities.
