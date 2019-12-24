BEIRUT, LEBANON (10:10 A.M.) – Saudi Aramco has commented on the news that experts from the company arrived at the Al-‘Umar Oil Field, which is controlled by the Syrian Democratic Forces (SDF) in the eastern countryside of Deir Ezzor.
According to Saudi state-owned Al-Arabiya, Saudi Aramco denied any involvement in any oil exploration in Syria.
The company confirmed in response to questions from Al-Arabiya that it “does not participate in any work related to exploration and production” Aramco also stated that it is not involved in any other investment activities in Syria.
The Turkey-based Anatolia News Agency published news about the arrival of Aramco experts to the Al-‘Umar Oil Field last week.
The Anatolia News Agency reported that 15 Saudi and Egyptian engineers and technicians arrived at the oil field to “rehabilitate the field and increase its oil production and train its workers.”
It is noteworthy to mention that the Al-‘Umar Oil field is the largest Syrian oil field and its production before the events of 2011 reached about 27,000 barrels per day.
Anatolia also claimed that “dozens of Saudi soldiers arrived at the oil field” Al-‘Umar “under the control of the PKK “, in the countryside of Deir Ezzor.
The Turkish agency quoted sources described as “well-informed” that “the Saudi soldiers who arrived at the field by helicopters are charged with protecting Saudi and Egyptian experts who arrived at the field a week ago, and it later turned out that they belonged to Aramco.”
