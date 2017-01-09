BEIRUT, LEBANON (4:05 A.M.) - The Saudi regime has done it again in Yemen, brokering short ceasefires in order to regroup at several important fronts.

Similar to the past ceasefires in Yemen, Saudi Arabia took advantage of this most recent peace agreement to attack the Houthis around the Ta'iz Governorate.

Hoping that it would end in victory like Aden at the end of 2015, the Saudi-led Coalition would not only fail to advance in the Ta'iz Governorate, but they also managed to suffer a significant number of casualties as a result of the Houthis' stiff defenses.

In response to the failed ground operation, the Saudi-led Coalition decided to punish the people of Yemen by launching several airstrikes over Sanaa, causing significant material destruction to the Old District of the historical city.

Saudi Arabia's unwillingness to adhere to any ceasefire agreement for more than a few days has left the Houthis no choice but to restart military operations against the Coalition forces.

