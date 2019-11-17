BEIRUT, LEBANON (10:30 A.M.) – Last week, Saudi Arabia and the United States slammed the Syrian Arab Republic over several issues, including human rights abuses and election, during the Third Committee session at the U.N. General Assembly.
In particular, Saudi Arabia and the U.S. representatives criticized the Syrian government over their attacks on the Idlib Governorate, while condemning in their text, “the indiscriminate use of force by the Syrian regime against civilians, which has caused immense human suffering and fomented the spread of extremism and extremist groups and which demonstrates the continuing failure of the Syrian regime to protect its population create a safe haven and operating environment for crimes against humanity, and to implement the relevant resolutions and decisions of United Nations bodies.”
The text also included the condemnation of chemical weapons usage, which the sponsoring countries said were committed by the Syrian Arab Republic and Islamic State (ISIS/ISIL/IS/Daesh).
“Condemning in the strongest possible terms that chemical weapons have since 2012 been used in the Syrian Arab Republic, including as reported by the Organisation for the Prohibition of Chemical Weapons-United Nations Joint Investigative Mechanism in its reports of 2016 and 2017, 32 concluding that the Syrian Arab Armed Forces were responsible for the attacks which released toxic substances in Talmenes in 2014, in Sarmin and Qmenas in 2015, and that ISIL/Da’esh used sulfur mustard in Marea in 2015 and in Umm Hawsh in 2016 and that the Syrian Arab Republic was responsible for the release of sarin at Khan Shaykhun in 2017, and accordingly noting with great concern the reports of the fact-finding mission of the Organisation for the Prohibition of Chemical Weapons regarding incidents in Ltamenah33 and Saraqib,34 as well as the final report regarding the incident alleged use of toxic chemicals as a weapon in Duma.”
The resolution also demanded free and fair elections, along with the implementation of the Geneva initiatives that call for a Syrian-led political process.
“Reiterating that the only sustainable solution to the current crisis in the Syrian
Arab Republic is through an inclusive and Syrian-led political process, under the
auspices of the United Nations, that meets the legitimate aspirations of the Syrian
people, and the establishment of a constitutional committee that would prepare the
work for free and fair elections and political transition in line with Security Council
resolution 2254 (2015), with a view to establishing credible, inclusive and
non-sectarian governance, welcoming the establishment of the constitutional
committee that would prepare the work for free and fair elections and political
transition in line with Security Council resolution 2254 (2015), with a view to
establishing credible, inclusive and non-sectarian governance, with the full, equal and
meaningful participation of women, reaffirming in this regard the important role of
women in the prevention and resolution of conflicts and in peacebuilding, and
stressing the importance of their full participation and involvement in all efforts for
the maintenance and promotion of peace and security and the ne ed to increase their
role in decision-making with regard to conflict prevention and resolution, and
recognizing the work carried out by the Special Envoy of the Secretary-General for
Syria, Mr. Geir Pedersen, to that end.”
The resolution was recently adopted at the United Nations by 50 states.
