BEIRUT, LEBANON (3:40 P.M.) – Saudi Foreign Minister Prince Faisal bin Farhan said that the Kingdom’s embassy in Doha will be opened after completing the necessary procedures within days.

This came during a press conference on Saturday with his Jordanian counterpart, Ayman Safadi, in Riyadh.

The Saudi foreign minister stressed that “all diplomatic relations with Qatar will be restored.”

“Our embassy will be opened in Doha after completing the necessary procedures within days,” he explained.

He pointed out that “Al-Ula’s statement will positively affect the role of the Gulf Cooperation Council.” The Saudi minister also stressed the need to reach a comprehensive solution to the Palestinian issue .

For his part, the Jordanian foreign minister said that “the relationship with Saudi Arabia is historical and strategic.” Safadi added, “We want a just and comprehensive peace for the Palestinian cause .. Saudi Arabia and Jordan adhere to a Palestinian state according to the 1967 borders.”

He believes that “peace is an Arab strategic choice,” expressing his aspiration “to work with the new American administration.” He continued, “We agree with Saudi Arabia to strengthen joint action to face challenges … and we are working to develop the relationship with the Cooperation Council on security, politics and economics.”

He also expressed Jordan’s rejection of interference in the affairs of the region, regardless of its source. He condemned the Houthi attempts to attack Saudi Arabia, and expressed rejection of Iran’s interference in the region. He stressed that “the security of Saudi Arabia and Jordan are interdependent.”

Source: Al-Arabiya