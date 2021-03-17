BEIRUT, LEBANON (7:00 A.M.) – Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan stated on Tuesday, as reported by RT Arabic, that “Saudi Arabia is requesting drones from Turkey.”

Erdogan reportedly said, “We have received a request from Saudi Arabia regarding armed drones.”

No further details were released.

Relations between Turkey and Saudi Arabia have been strained for years due to issues in foreign policy and the killing of journalist Jamal Khashoggi in Istanbul in 2018.

The Bloomberg agency quoted well-informed sources as saying that Saudi Arabia and the UAE have started initial moves to improve relations with Turkey, which could benefit the fields of trade and security in the Middle East.

On the other hand, Turkish officials deny that there is direct or indirect contact with Abu Dhabi and Riyadh that guarantees demands to change Ankara’s policy towards the Muslim Brotherhood.

Sources: RT, Reuters

