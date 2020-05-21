BEIRUT, LEBANON (6:45 P.M.) – The Saudi Ministry of Foreign Affairs expressed the Kingdom’s rejection of Israel’s plans and measures to annex lands in the West Bank and impose Israeli sovereignty over them.

The Ministry stressed that the Kingdom condemns any unilateral actions, and any violations of international legitimacy decisions, and all that may undermine the chances of resuming the peace process to achieve security and stability in the region.

The Saudi Foreign Ministry reaffirmed the Kingdom’s steadfast stance “towards the brotherly Palestinian people and its permanent standing at its side and supporting its options by establishing an independent Palestinian state, with East Jerusalem as its capital.”

They also affirmed the Kingdom’s support for the efforts calling for advancing negotiations in accordance with the international legitimacy decisions, to reach a just and comprehensive solution that meets the aspirations of the Palestinian people.

It is noteworthy that the deal proposed by U.S. President Donald Trump for a settlement between the Palestinians and Israel gives the latter the right to annex lands from the occupied West Bank.

Source: Saudi Press Agency

