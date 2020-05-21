BEIRUT, LEBANON (6:45 P.M.) – The Saudi Ministry of Foreign Affairs expressed the Kingdom’s rejection of Israel’s plans and measures to annex lands in the West Bank and impose Israeli sovereignty over them.
The Ministry stressed that the Kingdom condemns any unilateral actions, and any violations of international legitimacy decisions, and all that may undermine the chances of resuming the peace process to achieve security and stability in the region.
The Saudi Foreign Ministry reaffirmed the Kingdom’s steadfast stance “towards the brotherly Palestinian people and its permanent standing at its side and supporting its options by establishing an independent Palestinian state, with East Jerusalem as its capital.”
They also affirmed the Kingdom’s support for the efforts calling for advancing negotiations in accordance with the international legitimacy decisions, to reach a just and comprehensive solution that meets the aspirations of the Palestinian people.
It is noteworthy that the deal proposed by U.S. President Donald Trump for a settlement between the Palestinians and Israel gives the latter the right to annex lands from the occupied West Bank.
Source: Saudi Press Agency
1
- 1Share
Be Civil
This is a Civilized Place for Public Discussion
Please treat this discussion with the same respect you would a public park. We, too, are a shared community resource — a place to share skills, knowledge and interests through ongoing conversation.
These are not hard and fast rules, merely guidelines to aid the human judgment of our community and keep this a clean and well-lighted place for civilized public discourse.
Make it better
Improve the Discussion
Help us make this a great place for discussion by always working to improve the discussion in some way, however small. If you are not sure your post adds to the conversation, think over what you want to say and try again later.
The topics discussed here matter to us, and we want you to act as if they matter to you, too. Be respectful of the topics and the people discussing them, even if you disagree with some of what is being said.
Now the hard part!
Be Agreeable, Even When You Disagree
You may wish to respond to something by disagreeing with it. That’s fine. But remember to criticize ideas, not people. Please avoid:
Instead, provide reasoned counter-arguments that improve the conversation.