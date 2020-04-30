BEIRUT, LEBANON (7:30 P.M.) – The Saudi and Israeli ministries of foreign affairs issued statements on Thursday that welcomed Germany’s designating Hezbollah a terrorist organization and banning its activities on its soil.

A statement published by the Saudi Press Agency stated that the Ministry of Foreign Affairs “notes the importance of this step in the framework of efforts to combat terrorism regionally and internationally, and reiterated the international community the need to take a similar position to maintain international peace and security, and to spare the region and the world the evils of the destabilizing terrorist operations of security and stability.”

Israel also welcomed the German Interior Ministry’s decision to ban Hezbollah, and called on other European governments to adopt a similar resolution.

“I applaud the German government for its decision to classify Hezbollah as a terrorist organization … and I call on other European countries and the European Union to follow suit. Hezbollah is a terrorist organization and should be treated as such,” said Israeli Foreign Minister, Israel Katz, in a tweet on Twitter. .

The German Ministry of the Interior issued a decision this morning to ban Hezbollah in Germany, including the ban on any contact with anyone working on behalf of the party.

The German government explained that the ban does not distinguish between the party’s military and political wings, as it prohibits any use of party symbols.

In a statement on Thursday, German Interior Minister Horst Seehofer said that “Hezbollah’s activities violate criminal law, and the organization opposes the concept of international understanding.”

