BEIRUT, LEBANON (7:30 P.M.) – The Saudi and Israeli ministries of foreign affairs issued statements on Thursday that welcomed Germany’s designating Hezbollah a terrorist organization and banning its activities on its soil.
A statement published by the Saudi Press Agency stated that the Ministry of Foreign Affairs “notes the importance of this step in the framework of efforts to combat terrorism regionally and internationally, and reiterated the international community the need to take a similar position to maintain international peace and security, and to spare the region and the world the evils of the destabilizing terrorist operations of security and stability.”
Israel also welcomed the German Interior Ministry’s decision to ban Hezbollah, and called on other European governments to adopt a similar resolution.
“I applaud the German government for its decision to classify Hezbollah as a terrorist organization … and I call on other European countries and the European Union to follow suit. Hezbollah is a terrorist organization and should be treated as such,” said Israeli Foreign Minister, Israel Katz, in a tweet on Twitter. .
The German Ministry of the Interior issued a decision this morning to ban Hezbollah in Germany, including the ban on any contact with anyone working on behalf of the party.
The German government explained that the ban does not distinguish between the party’s military and political wings, as it prohibits any use of party symbols.
In a statement on Thursday, German Interior Minister Horst Seehofer said that “Hezbollah’s activities violate criminal law, and the organization opposes the concept of international understanding.”
Be Civil
This is a Civilized Place for Public Discussion
Please treat this discussion with the same respect you would a public park. We, too, are a shared community resource — a place to share skills, knowledge and interests through ongoing conversation.
These are not hard and fast rules, merely guidelines to aid the human judgment of our community and keep this a clean and well-lighted place for civilized public discourse.
Make it better
Improve the Discussion
Help us make this a great place for discussion by always working to improve the discussion in some way, however small. If you are not sure your post adds to the conversation, think over what you want to say and try again later.
The topics discussed here matter to us, and we want you to act as if they matter to you, too. Be respectful of the topics and the people discussing them, even if you disagree with some of what is being said.
Now the hard part!
Be Agreeable, Even When You Disagree
You may wish to respond to something by disagreeing with it. That’s fine. But remember to criticize ideas, not people. Please avoid:
Instead, provide reasoned counter-arguments that improve the conversation.