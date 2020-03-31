BEIRUT, LEBANON (6:40 P.M.) – The Kingdom of Saudi Arabia is holding daily talks with the Ansarallah forces and it has invited the representatives of the latter and Yemeni government in exile to meet, the Saudi Ambassador to Yemen, Muhammad Al Jaber, said on Tuesday.

Citing Jaber’s comments, the Wall Street Journal said the peace talks are currently ongoing. “The proposal for the talks to end the ongoing war five years ago is still on the table despite the escalation of violence a few days ago,” pointing out that “the Houthis (Ansarallah) did not respond to the offer yet.”

Al Jaber said, “Saudi officials spoke with their Houthi counterparts yesterday to confirm that the airstrikes on Sanaa were in response to the ballistic missile attacks that took place last Saturday, and not aimed at escalating the conflict.”

He added: “We are committed to reducing the escalation, and are ready for a ceasefire in all Yemeni lands if they accept that.”

Yesterday, the Saudi-led Arab coalition in Yemen launched airstrikes on Sanaa , and said in a statement that the operation aims to “destroy illegal military targets belonging to the Houthi rebels, and to neutralize and destroy the ballistic threat and the specific capabilities that threaten the lives of civilians.”

The operation launched by the coalition came after the Ansarallah forces launched their largest attack ever on the Gulf Kingdom the day prior.

