BEIRUT, LEBANON (2:45 P.M.) – The Saudi News Agency quoted the Arab Coalition spokesperson Turki Al-Malki as saying on Saturday that one of their Tornado fighter jets was shot down over northern Yemen last night.

“At 23:45 P.M. on Friday, February 14, 2020, a Tornado fighter plane of the Royal Saudi Air Force crashed while on a mission of close air support to units of the National Army,” Malki said.

The Ansarallah forces announced on Friday evening that their air defense troops shot down the fighter jet over the Al-Jawf Governorate after it carried out airstrikes on several sites in northern Yemen.

“The air defenses shot down the coalition war plane with an advanced surface-to-air missile supported by modern technology. The sky of Yemen is not for a walk and the enemy must count a thousand time for that,” the Ansarallah-affiliated Yemeni Army spokesperson, Brigadier General Yahya Sare’a, said on Friday evening.

The coalition and the army forces loyal to Yemeni President Abd Rabbuh Mansour Hadi are seeking to restore areas that they recently lost in the Marib, Sanaa, and Al-Jawf governorates, following a large-scale Ansarallah offensive.

