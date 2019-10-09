Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan announced earlier on Wednesday the start of Operation Peace Spring against PKK/YPG and the Daesh in Syria’s north “to neutralize terror threats against Turkey and lead to the establishment of a safe zone”.
Saudi Arabia condemned later on Wednesday the Turkish “aggression” in northeast Syria, Saudi state-run broadcaster reported, citing source in the Kingdom’s foreign ministry.
According to the ress service of the Kurdish-led Syrian Democratic Forces (SDF), at least three Kurdish militia fighters and five civilians were killed, while dozens were injured in shelling of the border areas in Syria by Turkey.
In addition to the aerial attacks on the areas of Keri Sbei, Tal Abyad and West Ayn Issa, the areas of Sari Kaneh, Ras al-Ain, Qamishlo, Darbasiyah and Dirk were subjected to intense artillery shelling, according to the SDF report.
Turkey has played a considerable role in the Syrian civil war by supporting various opposition groups that are fighting Syrian President Bashar Al-Assad, while at the same time attacking the Kurdish forces located in the country despite protests from Damascus.
Source: Sputnik
