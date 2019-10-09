Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan announced earlier on Wednesday the start of Operation Peace Spring against PKK/YPG and the Daesh in Syria’s north “to neutralize terror threats against Turkey and lead to the establishment of a safe zone”.

Saudi Arabia condemned later on Wednesday the Turkish “aggression” in northeast Syria, Saudi state-run broadcaster reported, citing source in the Kingdom’s foreign ministry.

According to the ress service of the Kurdish-led Syrian Democratic Forces (SDF), at least three Kurdish militia fighters and five civilians were killed, while dozens were injured in shelling of the border areas in Syria by Turkey.

In addition to the aerial attacks on the areas of Keri Sbei, Tal Abyad and West Ayn Issa, the areas of Sari Kaneh, Ras al-Ain, Qamishlo, Darbasiyah and Dirk were subjected to intense artillery shelling, according to the SDF report.

Turkey has played a considerable role in the Syrian civil war by supporting various opposition groups that are fighting Syrian President Bashar Al-Assad, while at the same time attacking the Kurdish forces located in the country despite protests from Damascus.

 

Source: Sputnik

PELON
Guest
PELON
the criminal saudi regime kill thosands of civilians in yemen and condemns turkey aggresion? w*f

Vote Up2Vote Down  Reply
2019-10-09 22:51
Abu Bakr
Guest
Abu Bakr
Assad Russia and the Iraqi Zionist puppets killed more than anyone Saudi at least fight like men not cowards like your Irani houthis assadick hiding behind America Russia and Israel

Vote Up-3Vote Down  Reply
2019-10-10 05:22
Marg bar jomhuri Eslami
Guest
Marg bar jomhuri Eslami
BS : all are a$$holes, TurQaeda and Qaedatar are just worst

Vote Up-1Vote Down  Reply
2019-10-10 08:51
Marg bar jomhuri Eslami
Guest
Marg bar jomhuri Eslami
Frankly, the way to go is moving 550 millions Indians in Iran, Turkey and KSA and have the ethnicities absorbed. And put a VHP governor in Mecca (remember the Babri masjd? ’twas VHP)

Vote Up-1Vote Down  Reply
2019-10-10 08:55
Peter Wallace
Member
Master
Upvoted
Commenter
Peter Wallace
Saudi Arabia condemns Turkey for interfering in Syria. What. !!! So when SA supplies ISIS and other terror groups in Syria that is OK ?.. Talk about the stove calling the kettle black.. They should ALL be condemned for interfering and ALL get the F out and PAY for the damage , death and misery they have caused , not that it would ever be enough .

Vote Up0Vote Down  Reply
2019-10-09 23:02
Sweet Robert
Guest
Sweet Robert
Well said.

Vote Up0Vote Down  Reply
2019-10-10 01:43
Marg bar jomhuri Eslami
Guest
Marg bar jomhuri Eslami
KSA didn’t supplied ISIS, Turkey did.

Vote Up-2Vote Down  Reply
2019-10-10 08:23
Peter Wallace
Member
Master
Upvoted
Commenter
Peter Wallace
Wrong !!!!! .. Conflict Arms Research took the numbers off captured IS weapons and traced them back too the manufacturer who then divulged who gave them the End User Certificate and destination of . The KSA DID purchase a number of shipments of weapons and shipped too Saudi Arabia. These weapons ended up in IS / ISIS hands. So there is absolutely no way they can deny. Also when SA and Qatar had a falling out and SA accused them of supporting ISIS , remember that ?? , Qatar produced the documentation and proof that they AND Saudi Arabia did… Read more »

Vote Up0Vote Down  Reply
2019-10-10 23:19
Marg bar jomhuri Eslami
Guest
Marg bar jomhuri Eslami
KSA has stopped interfering for a while. I agree they should pay damages for MBN/Bandar/Turqi acts.

Vote Up-1Vote Down  Reply
2019-10-10 08:57
Marg bar jomhuri Eslami
Guest
Marg bar jomhuri Eslami
But at the present day, it’s Turkey+Qatar the problem in Syria.

Vote Up-2Vote Down  Reply
2019-10-10 09:00
Gryz
Guest
Gryz
Lol, Joke of the Year.

Vote Up0Vote Down  Reply
2019-10-10 00:59
J. Jesus Ramirez
Guest
J. Jesus Ramirez
Why? where some of their ISIS or Israelis buddies hurt ;}

Vote Up0Vote Down  Reply
2019-10-10 03:11
Abu Bakr
Guest
Abu Bakr
Have you ever wonder why Iran houthis Assad never attack Israel.?loooooooooool

Vote Up-2Vote Down  Reply
2019-10-10 05:20
Marg bar jomhuri Eslami
Guest
Marg bar jomhuri Eslami
Houthis are too far, Hezbulllshit/Hamas/Syria do (and end with a b****y nose every time, like the others). But there never was a single Qaeda attack on Iran

Vote Up-1Vote Down  Reply
2019-10-10 08:28
Peter Wallace
Member
Master
Upvoted
Commenter
Peter Wallace
Iran hasn’t attacked any country for centuries , Houthis are in Yemen in the southern part of Saudi Arabia so miles away and no interest apart from defending themselves from SA. Syria went to war with Israel on several occasions so LOOOOOLLLLL .

Vote Up1Vote Down  Reply
2019-10-10 09:04
Abu Bakr
Guest
Abu Bakr
Google about shias and their founder then you will understand why they never attack Israel or any of its branched looooooooool

Vote Up-2Vote Down  Reply
2019-10-10 15:41
Marg bar jomhuri Eslami
Guest
Marg bar jomhuri Eslami
Not only KSA : the UAE, Bahrain, Jordan, Egypt and Lebanon also condemn the Turkish aggression against Syria.

Vote Up-1Vote Down  Reply
2019-10-10 08:37
Marg bar jomhuri Eslami
Guest
Marg bar jomhuri Eslami
Pompeo denies granting by Washington a green light for Turkey to “invade Syria”

Vote Up-1Vote Down  Reply
2019-10-10 08:38
Marg bar jomhuri Eslami
Guest
Marg bar jomhuri Eslami
Senate is about to vote for a bipartisan Graham/Van Hollen bill to sanction Turkey.

Vote Up-1Vote Down  Reply
2019-10-10 08:41
Member
Famed Member
Master
Commenter
Upvoted
Nestor Arapa
Hipocresía total. la Monarquía comete genocidio en Yemen y condena el bombardeo Turco, ambos patrocinadores de terroristas en Siria, ambos queriendo sacar provecho territorial de Siria, ahora sólo queda los terroristas Turcos en territorio Sirio, el gobierno Sirio tiene que ser mas tajante y pedir a Rusia e Irán que confirme si estan con el gobierno Sirio o con los patrocinadores de terroristas.

Vote Up-2Vote Down  Reply
2019-10-10 01:57
Marg bar jomhuri Eslami
Guest
Marg bar jomhuri Eslami
There is no genocide in Yemen, you can’t do a genocide on your own race, and they didn’t killed a lot. Most of death are due to Houthis confiscating humanitarian help!

Vote Up-2Vote Down  Reply
2019-10-10 08:26