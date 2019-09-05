BEIRUT, LEBANON (6:20 P.M.) – A Saudi prince posted on Twitter Thursday that Saudi Arabia’s military could destroy Iran in eight hours if they wanted to.

Prince Abdullah bin Sultan bin Nasser Al-Saud tweeted a video on Thursday that showed some of the Gulf kingdom’s F-15 warplanes in comparison to Iran’s F-4 Phantom jets.

In quotations, the prince tweeted, “Saudi Arabia can destroy #Iran in 8 hours”, he would later add, “What is hidden is greater. There is no force in the world that can stand up to our unity, our resolve, our renaissance and thank God.”

The Saudi prince cited an earlier report on Saudi Arabia’s military capabilities.

“Iran has no fighter jets that can reach Saudi Arabia,” according to an analyst interviewed on Channel 24.

The analyst added Iran’s air force is outdated and weak, highlighting things like Iran’s old aircraft and limited number of Soviet-era MiG-29 fighter jets.

 

Discuss

Member
Chauhan Chauhan
You can flag a comment by clicking its flag icon. Website admin will know that you reported it. Admins may or may not choose to remove the comment or block the author. And please don't worry, your report will be anonymous.

Another dumb joke from Saudi prince. this al saud cant even fight Houthis and Yemenis with all the power in the world . and this fool talking about destroying iran in 8 hours. .EVEN ISrael and US p**s in thier pant before attacking Iran . so Al saud you will s**t in your pant. and will be Destroyed completely if you dare attack iran.

2019-09-05 19:03
Translate
2019-09-05 19:03
FairsFair
Member
FairsFair
You can flag a comment by clicking its flag icon. Website admin will know that you reported it. Admins may or may not choose to remove the comment or block the author. And please don't worry, your report will be anonymous.

I know.
That's coming from a prince whose country is waging war with one of the poorest countries in the world, the Yemen. The Saudis have the wealth to purchase influence, jet fighters & weapons from the West together with the services of Sudanese mercenaries and others and yet after several YEARS still can't pacify the local Houthi resistance…..

2019-09-05 20:09
Translate
2019-09-05 20:09
Vince
Guest
Vince
You can flag a comment by clicking its flag icon. Website admin will know that you reported it. Admins may or may not choose to remove the comment or block the author. And please don't worry, your report will be anonymous.

Iran doesn't need fighter jets to reach Saudi. It has over 100,000 missiles, some guided.

2019-09-05 19:24
Translate
2019-09-05 19:24
Surfer
Guest
Surfer
You can flag a comment by clicking its flag icon. Website admin will know that you reported it. Admins may or may not choose to remove the comment or block the author. And please don't worry, your report will be anonymous.

One missile heading to the royal palace is enough to cause a chaos and fear in that country.

2019-09-05 20:19
Translate
2019-09-05 20:19
Surfer
Guest
Surfer
You can flag a comment by clicking its flag icon. Website admin will know that you reported it. Admins may or may not choose to remove the comment or block the author. And please don't worry, your report will be anonymous.

Can you saudinuts even beat the houthis in Yemen first!

If the war happened there won’t be a single saudi in that country everyone will flee in the first minutes of the war leaving only dust behind.

2019-09-05 20:13
Translate
2019-09-05 20:13
Member
Noble Member
Rhodium 10
You can flag a comment by clicking its flag icon. Website admin will know that you reported it. Admins may or may not choose to remove the comment or block the author. And please don't worry, your report will be anonymous.

I think is Iran that can destroy Saudi Arabia in 8 hours…

2019-09-05 22:00
Translate
2019-09-05 22:00
Gryz
Guest
Gryz
You can flag a comment by clicking its flag icon. Website admin will know that you reported it. Admins may or may not choose to remove the comment or block the author. And please don't worry, your report will be anonymous.

He *almost* got it right. He just inverted the words "Iran" and "Saudi Arabia" within the sentence. Man the joker almost funnier than Nut-a-Yahoo, no wonder they're such greats bros ! "No fighter plane from Iran can reach the KSA" ==> that one alone speaks volumes as to how much of a highly knowledgeable person the proud Prince seems to be on military affairs, I won't even dignity that with a one-liner containing the words "ballistic" & "missiles"… he appears like an 8 year-old playing in his father's Palace sharing his take in front of the family camera, I swear…… Read more »

2019-09-05 21:23
Translate
2019-09-05 21:23