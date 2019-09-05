BEIRUT, LEBANON (6:20 P.M.) – A Saudi prince posted on Twitter Thursday that Saudi Arabia’s military could destroy Iran in eight hours if they wanted to.

Prince Abdullah bin Sultan bin Nasser Al-Saud tweeted a video on Thursday that showed some of the Gulf kingdom’s F-15 warplanes in comparison to Iran’s F-4 Phantom jets.

In quotations, the prince tweeted, “Saudi Arabia can destroy #Iran in 8 hours”, he would later add, “What is hidden is greater. There is no force in the world that can stand up to our unity, our resolve, our renaissance and thank God.”

"السعودية تستطيع تدمير #ايران في٨ ساعات"

طبعا هذا مقطع من عامان

أي قبل طائرات ال ف١٥ اس اي وقبل شراء وتطوير منظومات الدفاع الجوي والقوات البحرية والبرية والجوية بصواريخ متطورة ومتقدمة.

وما خفي اعظم..

لا توجد اي قوة في العالم تستطيع ان تقف في وجه وحدتنا وعزمنا ونهضتنا والحمدلله.. pic.twitter.com/dn2WZx3OTB — عبدالله بن سلطان بن ناصر آل سعود (@ASNA_20) September 4, 2019

The Saudi prince cited an earlier report on Saudi Arabia’s military capabilities.

“Iran has no fighter jets that can reach Saudi Arabia,” according to an analyst interviewed on Channel 24.

The analyst added Iran’s air force is outdated and weak, highlighting things like Iran’s old aircraft and limited number of Soviet-era MiG-29 fighter jets.

