BEIRUT, LEBANON (11:30 P.M.) – On Thursday evening, the Saudi Press Agency reported that the Arab Coalition forces intercepted a ballistic missile launched at the city of Najran in the southern part of the Kingdom.
The spokesman for the Arab coalition forces, Colonel Turki Al-Maliki, said, “The joint coalition forces were able – thank God – this evening (Thursday) to intercept and destroy a ballistic missile launched by the terrorist Houthi militia.”
He added that the missile was fired “at the city of Najran, in a systematic and deliberate manner, to target civilian objects and civilians.”
No further details were released regarding the alleged missile attack.
The Ansarallah (Houthi) Movement has not issued a statement regarding this latest missile attack.
