BEIRUT, LEBANON (3:10 A.M.) – The Saudi Royal Court announced on Thursday, the death of Prince Saud bin ‘Abdullah bin Faisal bin ‘Abdul-‘Aziz Al Saud.

According to the Saudi Press Agency, the prince’s funeral will be held on Friday in Riyadh.

Many princes offered condolences for the death of the Saudi prince, as Turki Al-Faisal Al-Rashid said on his official account:: “He moved to the mercy of God Almighty, the friend and beloved neighbor, His Royal Highness Prince Saud Al-‘Abdullah Al-Faisal.”

He added: “God and Him gathered us in the Gardens of Bliss, sincere condolences to King Salman bin ‘Abdul-‘Aziz and Prince Turki Al-‘Abdullah Al-Faisal, and to the children of the deceased Faisal, Khaled, his wife and all the honorable family.”

