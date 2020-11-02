BEIRUT, LEBANON (7:30 P.M.) – An Israeli minister said on Monday that Saudi Arabia, Qatar and Morocco are among the countries set to establish relations with Israel as part of a regional rapprochement launched by U.S. President Donald Trump.
Israeli Intelligence Minister Eli Cohen said Saudi Arabia, Oman, Qatar, Morocco and Niger were “on the agenda.”
He told to Ynet TV: “These are the five countries … if Trump’s policy continues, we will be able to reach additional agreements.”
Saudi Arabia implicitly accepted the UAE and Bahrain agreement with Israel, but did not go so far as to declare its support for them and hinted at its unwillingness to take such a step.
In 2002, Riyadh proposed a peace plan between the Arabs and Israel calling for an Israeli withdrawal from the occupied territories to clear the way for the establishment of a Palestinian state.
Qatar, which has relations with Iran and the Hamas movement that runs the Gaza Strip, ruled out normalization before the establishment of a Palestinian state.
Be Civil
This is a Civilized Place for Public Discussion
Please treat this discussion with the same respect you would a public park. We, too, are a shared community resource — a place to share skills, knowledge and interests through ongoing conversation.
These are not hard and fast rules, merely guidelines to aid the human judgment of our community and keep this a clean and well-lighted place for civilized public discourse.
Make it better
Improve the Discussion
Help us make this a great place for discussion by always working to improve the discussion in some way, however small. If you are not sure your post adds to the conversation, think over what you want to say and try again later.
The topics discussed here matter to us, and we want you to act as if they matter to you, too. Be respectful of the topics and the people discussing them, even if you disagree with some of what is being said.
Now the hard part!
Be Agreeable, Even When You Disagree
You may wish to respond to something by disagreeing with it. That’s fine. But remember to criticize ideas, not people. Please avoid:
Instead, provide reasoned counter-arguments that improve the conversation.