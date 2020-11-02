BEIRUT, LEBANON (7:30 P.M.) – An Israeli minister said on Monday that Saudi Arabia, Qatar and Morocco are among the countries set to establish relations with Israel as part of a regional rapprochement launched by U.S. President Donald Trump.

Israeli Intelligence Minister Eli Cohen said Saudi Arabia, Oman, Qatar, Morocco and Niger were “on the agenda.”

He told to Ynet TV: “These are the five countries … if Trump’s policy continues, we will be able to reach additional agreements.”

Saudi Arabia implicitly accepted the UAE and Bahrain agreement with Israel, but did not go so far as to declare its support for them and hinted at its unwillingness to take such a step.

In 2002, Riyadh proposed a peace plan between the Arabs and Israel calling for an Israeli withdrawal from the occupied territories to clear the way for the establishment of a Palestinian state.

Qatar, which has relations with Iran and the Hamas movement that runs the Gaza Strip, ruled out normalization before the establishment of a Palestinian state.