BEIRUT, LEBANON (4:45 P.M.) – Colonel Turki al-Maliki, the spokesman for the Saudi-led coalition in Yemen, announced that Saudi air defenses intercepted two ballistic missiles on Saturday night, claiming that this attack was carried out by the Ansarallah (var. Houthi) forces.
“The Saudi air defenses intercepted two ballistic missiles on Saturday night, fired by Yemeni Houthi militants allied with Iran, towards the capital Riyadh and Jizan city in the southern part of the kingdom,” the Saudi news agency quoted the spokesman as saying on Sunday. Colonel Maliki said in a statement that no loss of life was recorded since the statement was issued.
He said that the interceptions of the missiles caused some shrapnel to fall into some residential neighborhoods of the two cities.
The coalition spokesman added, “The launching of ballistic missiles by the Houthi terrorist militia and the Iranian Revolutionary Guard at this time expresses the real threat posed by this terrorist militia and the Iranian regime supporting it” and that “this escalation by the Houthi militia does not reflect the declaration of the Houthi militia to accept the ceasefire.”
The Ansarallah forces have yet to corroborate the reports that it was their rockets that targeted Riyadh last night.
