BEIRUT, LEBANON (5:40 P.M.) – A renewed exchange of artillery between the Saudi-backed Yemeni government forces and the UAE-backed Southern Transitional Council in the Abyan Governorate took place on Friday, resulting in a new wave of hostilities.

The spokesman for the Transitional Council forces in the Fourth Military Region and the Abyan Axis front, Muhammad al-Naqib, said on his Twitter account, that the forces of President Abd Rabbah Mansour Hadi’s government were responsible for violating the ceasefire regime in southern Yemen.

Naqib stated that the government forces “continue their violations and provocations” by launching artillery strikes on the STC forces in the Al-Tiriya and Wadi Sala sectors, noting that these developments come in light of the continued efforts to implement the military part of the Riyadh Agreement and in the presence of the Arab coalition forces led by Saudi Arabia.

Tensions have continued in southern Yemen since last year, when the transitional council forces took control of the temporary capital, Aden, and other areas of the south of the country.

The Riyadh agreement signed in November last year with Saudi mediation did not succeed in completely containing the crisis, with incidents occurring and the resumption of fighting between the Hadi government and the council from time to time.