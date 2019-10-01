BEIRUT, LEBANON (10:00 A.M.) – The Saudi Coalition unleashed a massive attack over northern Yemen in the past 12 hours, a spokesperson for the Ansarallah-aligned Yemeni Army said this morning.
According to the spokesperson for the Yemeni Army, Brigadier General Yahya Serai’, the Saudi Coalition launched 39 airstrikes over the northern region of Yemen, with 34 of them targeting the Sa’ada Governorate.
This large-scale aerial bombardment has come in response to the devastating offensive that was launched by the Ansarallah (var. Houthi) forces on Saudi Arabia’s Najran province over the weekend.
Last Wednesday, the Ansarallah forces announced the resumption of airstrikes by the Saudi Coalition after a failed truce between the two warring parties.
The truce began shortly after the Ansarallah forces bombed the Saudi Aramco oil facilities, which was a massive blow to the Gulf kingdom’s oil business.
While the U.S. and Saudi Arabia accused Iran of carrying out the attack, the Ansarallah forces have asserted that it was their drones that conducted the bombing of these oil facilities.
Be Civil
This is a Civilized Place for Public Discussion
Please treat this discussion with the same respect you would a public park. We, too, are a shared community resource — a place to share skills, knowledge and interests through ongoing conversation.
These are not hard and fast rules, merely guidelines to aid the human judgment of our community and keep this a clean and well-lighted place for civilized public discourse.
Make it better
Improve the Discussion
Help us make this a great place for discussion by always working to improve the discussion in some way, however small. If you are not sure your post adds to the conversation, think over what you want to say and try again later.
The topics discussed here matter to us, and we want you to act as if they matter to you, too. Be respectful of the topics and the people discussing them, even if you disagree with some of what is being said.
Now the hard part!
Be Agreeable, Even When You Disagree
You may wish to respond to something by disagreeing with it. That’s fine. But remember to criticize ideas, not people. Please avoid:
Instead, provide reasoned counter-arguments that improve the conversation.