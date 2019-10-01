BEIRUT, LEBANON (10:00 A.M.) – The Saudi Coalition unleashed a massive attack over northern Yemen in the past 12 hours, a spokesperson for the Ansarallah-aligned Yemeni Army said this morning.

According to the spokesperson for the Yemeni Army, Brigadier General Yahya Serai’, the Saudi Coalition launched 39 airstrikes over the northern region of Yemen, with 34 of them targeting the Sa’ada Governorate.

This large-scale aerial bombardment has come in response to the devastating offensive that was launched by the Ansarallah (var. Houthi) forces on Saudi Arabia’s Najran province over the weekend.

Last Wednesday, the Ansarallah forces announced the resumption of airstrikes by the Saudi Coalition after a failed truce between the two warring parties.

The truce began shortly after the Ansarallah forces bombed the Saudi Aramco oil facilities, which was a massive blow to the Gulf kingdom’s oil business.

While the U.S. and Saudi Arabia accused Iran of carrying out the attack, the Ansarallah forces have asserted that it was their drones that conducted the bombing of these oil facilities.

