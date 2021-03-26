BEIRUT, LEBANON (10:00 P.M.) – The Saudi Ministry of Defense released footage showing a squadron of drones swarming the sky of the Kingdom to attack targets inside it, after the Houthi forces (var. Ansarallah Movement) announced the implementation of an offensive operation against military installations with 18 aircraft.

The video showed how Saudi air defenses destroyed the enemy objects that tried to target the kingdom, and their debris was scattered on the ground after its destruction.

فيديو | وزارة الدفاع تعرض لقطات لتدمير الطائرات بدون طيار المفخخة والتي أطلقتها الميليشيا الحوثية الإرهابية تجاه #المملكة لاستهداف المدنيين والأعيان المدنية#الإخبارية pic.twitter.com/cP4RNuEosR — قناة الإخبارية (@alekhbariyatv) March 26, 2021

On Friday, the Houthi forces announced the implementation of an offensive operation against Saudi military and vital installations, including the headquarters of the oil company, Saudi Aramco, with ballistic missiles and drones.

Later in the day, the Saudi Ministry of Defense announced the destruction of a Houthi drone that was attempting to target the city of Khamis Mushait.

These latest attacks by the Houthi forces come just a day after the leader of the movement, Abdul-Malik Al-Houthi, warned Saudi Arabia and the Arab Coalition that “military surprises” and “greater victories” were in store for 2021.

The Houthi leader did not specify what these ‘surprises’ are, but he did reject the peace offerings from the Arab Coalition and U.S., calling them disingenuous.

