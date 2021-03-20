BEIRUT, LEBANON (2:00 P.M.) – The Saudi-led Arab Coalition announced on Saturday, the interception and destruction of a drone launched by the Houthi forces toward the city of Khamis Mushait, in southern Saudi Arabia.

“The interception and destruction of a drone launched by the Houthi militia towards Khamis Mushait … the terrorist Houthi militia continued its attempts to target civilians and civilian sites,” the coalition statement said.

The coalition said that all operational measures will be taken to protect civilians and civilian sites from attacks.

ADVERTISEMENT

In addition, the Houthi forces announced earlier in the day that they struck a Saudi military site at Abha International Airport in Asir.

The Houthi-aligned spokesperson for the Yemeni armed forces, Brigadier General Yahya Sare’e, said in a brief statement, “Once again, the air force is targeting a military site at Abha International Airport this morning with a Qasef 2K plane.”

The spokesman of the Yemeni armed forces reiterated that “this targeting comes within the framework of the legitimate and natural response to the escalation of the aggression and its continuous siege on our country.”

On Friday, the Houthi forces carried out “Operation Six of Shaban”, which targeted the Aramco facilities near Riyadh with 6 drones. The Kingdom’s Ministry of Energy stated that the attack caused a fire, but it was put out.

Sources: RT

Having problems with Twitter / Facebook / Parler etc? AMN has set up an Mastodon node and invites you to join!

Click to join now! AMN has set up an Mastodon node and invites you to join!

Share this article:



























