BEIRUT, LEBANON (4:20 P.M.) – The Saudi media released a video clip of the moment the drones of the Ansarallah Movement (Houthi forces) were intercepted along the Yemeni-Saudi border.

According to reports, three Ansarallah Movement drones attempted to penetrate the airspace of Saudi Arabia, prompting the activation of the Kingdom’s air defenses.

The Saud state-owned Al- Arabiya TV said, “The video shows Saudi air defenses intercepting the booby-trapped Houthi drones launched yesterday towards the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia.”

لحظة اعتراض المسيرات الحوثية المفخخة التي أطلقت نحو #المملكة . كفو يا ابطال الله ينصركم✌🏻🇸🇦🤍💚 – pic.twitter.com/yQGPTcvMmR — خلف الدوسري (@kalafaldossry) January 16, 2021

On Friday, the Saudi-led Arab Coalition announced that they had intercepted and destroyed 3 drones launched by the Ansarallah Movement from the Hodeidah Governorate towards the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia.

The spokesman for the Coalition forces, Brigadier General Turki Al-Maliki, said, “The terrorist Houthi militia continues to violate the Stockholm Agreement and breach the ceasefire in Hodeidah, and continues to use the Hodeidah Governorate as a place for launching hostilities and terrorist operations by launching ballistic missiles and drones, and launching explosive and remote-controlled boat attacks, which represents a real threat to the region.”

He added, “the Coalition forces are taking appropriate measures to deal with these hostile and terrorist acts in accordance with international humanitarian law and its customary rules, while continuing to support the political efforts of the Special Envoy of the United Nations Secretary-General to Yemen to end the coup and reach a comprehensive political solution.”