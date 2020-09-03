BEIRUT, LEBANON (7:30 P.M.) – The Israeli Defense Forces (IDF) have launched two attacks inside Syria in the last 72 hours, causing a number of explosions at two important installations inside the Arab Republic.
The first attack targeted the Damascus International Airport and some areas south of the capital.
The second attack, which was carried out last night, targeted the strategic T-4 Airbase in the eastern countryside of the Homs Governorate.
Israel-based Image Satellite International released before-and-after images of the attacks, showing the extent of the damage at both the Damascus International Airport and T-4 Airbase.
#ISI #assessment: The attack targeted the #Iran|ian #air–#shipping coordination and administrative capabilities as well as advanced #weapon storing capacity. pic.twitter.com/2qNIICQyWb
— ImageSat Intl. (@ImageSatIntl) September 3, 2020
As shown in the first batch of photos above, the Israeli Defense Forces targeted a warehouse at the Damascus International Airport.
Meanwhile, the second batch of images shows an attack on the runway at the T-4 Airbase on the night of September 2nd.
#Syria, #T4 Airbase: Two accurate #attacks targeted the base on 2 September 2020 and hit the runway and an apron and resulted in a temporary #lockout of the #airport's #operation pic.twitter.com/Eqo2GLRmHe
— ImageSat Intl. (@ImageSatIntl) September 3, 2020
No casualties have been reported from last night’s attack as of yet; however, the IDF’s attack on the Damascus International Airport resulted in the death of two Syrian Arab Army (SAA) soldiers and the hospitalization of eight others.
2
- 2Shares
Be Civil
This is a Civilized Place for Public Discussion
Please treat this discussion with the same respect you would a public park. We, too, are a shared community resource — a place to share skills, knowledge and interests through ongoing conversation.
These are not hard and fast rules, merely guidelines to aid the human judgment of our community and keep this a clean and well-lighted place for civilized public discourse.
Make it better
Improve the Discussion
Help us make this a great place for discussion by always working to improve the discussion in some way, however small. If you are not sure your post adds to the conversation, think over what you want to say and try again later.
The topics discussed here matter to us, and we want you to act as if they matter to you, too. Be respectful of the topics and the people discussing them, even if you disagree with some of what is being said.
Now the hard part!
Be Agreeable, Even When You Disagree
You may wish to respond to something by disagreeing with it. That’s fine. But remember to criticize ideas, not people. Please avoid:
Instead, provide reasoned counter-arguments that improve the conversation.