BEIRUT, LEBANON (7:30 P.M.) – The Israeli Defense Forces (IDF) have launched two attacks inside Syria in the last 72 hours, causing a number of explosions at two important installations inside the Arab Republic.

The first attack targeted the Damascus International Airport and some areas south of the capital.

The second attack, which was carried out last night, targeted the strategic T-4 Airbase in the eastern countryside of the Homs Governorate.

Israel-based Image Satellite International released before-and-after images of the attacks, showing the extent of the damage at both the Damascus International Airport and T-4 Airbase.

As shown in the first batch of photos above, the Israeli Defense Forces targeted a warehouse at the Damascus International Airport.

Meanwhile, the second batch of images shows an attack on the runway at the T-4 Airbase on the night of September 2nd.

#Syria, #T4 Airbase: Two accurate #attacks targeted the base on 2 September 2020 and hit the runway and an apron and resulted in a temporary #lockout of the #airport's #operation pic.twitter.com/Eqo2GLRmHe — ImageSat Intl. (@ImageSatIntl) September 3, 2020

No casualties have been reported from last night’s attack as of yet; however, the IDF’s attack on the Damascus International Airport resulted in the death of two Syrian Arab Army (SAA) soldiers and the hospitalization of eight others.