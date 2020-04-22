BEIRUT, LEBANON (10:00 P.M.) – Satellite imagery recently shared on the social media platform Twitter showed the aftermath of the Israeli airstrikes on the T-4 Airbase earlier this week.
According to the Aurora Intel monitor, the IDF strikes did not cause any significant structural damage to the site; however, through a satellite video from Planet Labs, it appears some sites were damaged underground.
Unlike the previous strikes carried out by the Israeli Defense Forces (ex. March 31 attack), this attack seemed to target a housing area, as three Syrian Arab Army (SAA) soldiers were reportedly killed at the base.
The satellite images below show some of the damage that was reported, especially in the northern wing of the airport.
what appears to be several Underground Bunkers/Warehouses "exploded", my attempt at a basic info video included to show what appears to be damage to 9 of these structures. Imagery courtesy of Planet Labs Inc. (@planetlabs) overlaid on Google Earth Pro. pic.twitter.com/qygqQHeqqi
— Aurora Intel – #StayHome (@AuroraIntel) April 22, 2020
In the past, the Israeli Defense Forces have targeted the T-4 Airbase, resulting in several dead, including many members of the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) of Iran.
