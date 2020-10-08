BEIRUT, LEBANON (1:10 P.M.) – A researcher working for an American newspaper published a satellite photo, which is believed to be of two Turkish F-16 fighter planes parked at an airport in Azerbaijan.
Christiaan Treibart, a correspondent for the New York Times, said that a satellite image taken on October 3 showed what was likely to be at least two F-16 fighter planes crouching on the floor of Ganja airport in Azerbaijan.
Treibart explained that this conclusion was reached by comparing the apparent characteristics of a number of aircraft, including those operated by the Azerbaijani Air Force of the MiG-21, MiG-29, Su-25 and L-39.
There are at least two F-16s at Ganja International Airport in Azerbaijan, our analysis of an Oct. 3 @planetlabs satellite image shows. The fighter jets are likely operated by the Turkish Air Force, alongside a possible CN-235 cargo aircraft. Here’s a short thread why. pic.twitter.com/de1XsmXXZr
— Christiaan Triebert (@trbrtc) October 7, 2020
Armenia previously accused Turkey of launching an attack on their Su-25 jet that was taking off from an airport inside the country.
The accusation revolved around Turkish F-16 fighters, which Baku claims is not currently on its territory.
The Press Secretary for the Armenian Defense Ministry, Shushan Stepanyan, had announced earlier that a Turkish F-16 plane had shot down an Armenian Su-25 plane in her country’s airspace.
