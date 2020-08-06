BEIRUT, LEBANON (10:00 A.M.) – The Russia-based Roscosmos Corporation released satellite photos showing images of the Beirut Port before and after the explosion on Tuesday.
The photos were taken by Russia’s Canopus-B satellite, developed by the All-Russia Research Institute of Electromechanics (NPP VNIIEM), and designed for remote sensing of the Earth.
In the before-and-after images, the devastation from the massive blast can be seen, as the port and its surroundings were completely destroyed.
Последствия взрыва в порту Бейрута 4 августа 2020 года. Фотография с российского спутника дистанционного зондирования Земли «Канопус-В» pic.twitter.com/JW5A6J4fy0
— РОСКОСМОС (@roscosmos) August 5, 2020
As a result of the explosion, more than 130 people have been reported dead and an estimated 3,500-4,000 have been hospitalized for wounds sustained during or after the blast.
The Lebanese authorities have further reported that more than 300,000 people have been displaced due to the massive blast.
According to the head of Lebanon’s General Security, General Abbas Ibrahim, the local authorities are still investigating the explosion.
Lebanese Prime Minister Hassan Diab has said that his government is awaiting these results, adding that they will not allow those responsible to get away with it.
Be Civil
This is a Civilized Place for Public Discussion
Please treat this discussion with the same respect you would a public park. We, too, are a shared community resource — a place to share skills, knowledge and interests through ongoing conversation.
These are not hard and fast rules, merely guidelines to aid the human judgment of our community and keep this a clean and well-lighted place for civilized public discourse.
Make it better
Improve the Discussion
Help us make this a great place for discussion by always working to improve the discussion in some way, however small. If you are not sure your post adds to the conversation, think over what you want to say and try again later.
The topics discussed here matter to us, and we want you to act as if they matter to you, too. Be respectful of the topics and the people discussing them, even if you disagree with some of what is being said.
Now the hard part!
Be Agreeable, Even When You Disagree
You may wish to respond to something by disagreeing with it. That’s fine. But remember to criticize ideas, not people. Please avoid:
Instead, provide reasoned counter-arguments that improve the conversation.