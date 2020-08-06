BEIRUT, LEBANON (10:00 A.M.) – The Russia-based Roscosmos Corporation released satellite photos showing images of the Beirut Port before and after the explosion on Tuesday.

The photos were taken by Russia’s Canopus-B satellite, developed by the All-Russia Research Institute of Electromechanics (NPP VNIIEM), and designed for remote sensing of the Earth.

In the before-and-after images, the devastation from the massive blast can be seen, as the port and its surroundings were completely destroyed.

Последствия взрыва в порту Бейрута 4 августа 2020 года. Фотография с российского спутника дистанционного зондирования Земли «Канопус-В» pic.twitter.com/JW5A6J4fy0 — РОСКОСМОС (@roscosmos) August 5, 2020

As a result of the explosion, more than 130 people have been reported dead and an estimated 3,500-4,000 have been hospitalized for wounds sustained during or after the blast.

The Lebanese authorities have further reported that more than 300,000 people have been displaced due to the massive blast.

According to the head of Lebanon’s General Security, General Abbas Ibrahim, the local authorities are still investigating the explosion.

Lebanese Prime Minister Hassan Diab has said that his government is awaiting these results, adding that they will not allow those responsible to get away with it.