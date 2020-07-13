BEIRUT, LEBANON (5:00 P.M.) – A group of military activists posted on Facebook this week, pictures revealing the effects of the destruction of Turkish air defense systems in Libya.
The pictures revealed the location of the Turkish systems before and after the destruction, as large spots appear, which reveal the exact location of the bombing.
The attack, which was carried out by the Libyan National Army (LNA), with some claiming it was a foreign air force, targeted the Turkish air defense system at the Al-Watiyah Airbase, south of the capital city, Tripoli.
It is noteworthy to that the Libyan media previously announced the destruction of the air defense systems “installed by Turkey at Al-Watiyah Airbase” (Aqabah Bin Nafi) in western Libya.”
The Libyan newspaper, Al-Mursad, quoted an official source in the Air Force’s operations room of the General Command of the Libyan National Army,, led by Field Marshal Khalifa Haftar, as saying that the airstrikes targeted Turkish ‘Hawk’ radars and air defense systems and the ‘Coral’ system to jam the base.
The Turkish Foreign Ministry said they are investigating the attack and will respond accordingly once all of the details are released.
They added that no Turkish military personnel were harmed during the attack.
