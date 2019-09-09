BEIRUT, LEBANON (11:00 P.M.) – An unidentified warplane carried out a powerful attack over the city of Albukamal last night, killing at least 18 Iraqi fighters and wounding another 38.

The airstrikes were first reported after midnight when several explosions were heard near a base inside of Albukamal.

While no one has claimed responsibility for the attack, a source from the Syrian Arab Army (SAA) said it was likely an Israeli attack drone.

The Israel-based Image Satellite International released several satellite photos showing the aftermath of the attack.

In particular, the photos show the destruction of warehouses that were used by the forces inside of Albukamal.

Advertisements